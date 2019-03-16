Man who died in crash was not wearing seat belt, authorities say

A Biloxi man who died Thursday night when his car went off the road in Harrison County has been identified.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Marvin Pernikoff, 81.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.
MHP said it appeared Pernikoff was driving a 2018 Ford Focus north on the Mississippi 67 off ramp to U.S. 49. He lost control of his car, officials say, and when he over-corrected his steering, the car went off the left side of the road., rolled over and crashed into a ditch.
He was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt, authorities say.
Pernikoff was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. at Garden Park Hospital while being prepared for transport to University of Southern Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, officials said..The cause of death was trauma to the head and neck.
A routine toxicology was done but officials say no foul play is suspected.
