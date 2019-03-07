100 guinea pigs found in mobile home after Coast police noticed a ‘foul’ smell

Gulfport police officers were investigating a burglary Thursday morning at Southern Oaks Mobile Home and RV Community when they smelled a foul odor wafting from one of the homes.
They decided to investigate. The woman living in the mobile home, who was not identified, had 100 guinea pigs inside. Cages were stacked floor to ceiling, said Casey Harrison, director of animal services for the Humane Society of South Mississippi.
Humane society workers removed the guinea pigs from the trailer into a truck and van. The woman who owned them sat on the stoop of her mobile home, looking forlorn.
Police Sgt. James Griffin said she has been charged with two misdemeanors: animal cruelty and the condition of the premises.
Griffin said the woman was not selling the guinea pigs. Police are uncertain why she had so many. Three of the guinea pigs , which were long-haired, snuggled together in a cage in the van.
“The conditions inside the property are deplorable,” Harrison said. “All of the kennels that are housing the guinea pigs are completely full of urine and feces. There’s lots of kennels, trash, things of that nature, inside the trailer.”
Harrison said veterinarians will evaluate the guinea pigs and treat any that need it.
The Humane Society hopes volunteers will drop off guinea pig supplies at the shelter at 2615 25th Ave., just north of downtown Gulfport. Once they are deemed healthy, the guinea pigs will be available for adoption.
