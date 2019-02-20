Harrison County

This Mississippi mom hit by an 18-wheeler on I-10 just won a big jury verdict

By Anita Lee

February 20, 2019 05:00 AM

Gulfport

Greenwood Motor Lines Inc. must pay almost $3 million to a single mother of three badly injured when an 18-wheeler rear-ended her on Interstate 10 near Gautier.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Gulfport originally awarded more than $4 million to Ylonda Woullard of State Line over the accident in November 2015. Woullard, who at the time worked as a painter at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was headed east on I-10 when the truck behind her failed to slow down and rear-ended her vehicle.

She was left with injuries to her neck and back that required multiple surgeries and have limited her physical activity.

At the end of a four-day trial, the jury found that truck driver Curtis Harris Jr. and the trucking company caused the accident through negligence. Woulard was represented by John Satcher II of Jackson.

U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden lowered the jury’s original award based on a state cap the Legislature imposed for noneconomic damages.

Anita Lee

Anita Lee is a Mississippi native who specializes in investigative, court and government reporting. She has covered South Mississippi’s biggest stories in her decades at the Sun Herald, including the Dixie Mafia, public corruption and Hurricane Katrina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning effort. Nothing upsets her more than government secrecy and seeing people suffer.

