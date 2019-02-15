Harrison County

Memorial warns patients about a computer breach that exposed personal details

By Anita Lee

February 15, 2019 04:31 PM

Hijacked computer: What to do

Can’t turn your computer on or off? Is it acting up, running slow, opening pages you didn't click, or displaying pop-ups constantly? There's a good chance your computer's been hacked or infected with a virus. Here’s what to do.
By
Up Next
Can’t turn your computer on or off? Is it acting up, running slow, opening pages you didn't click, or displaying pop-ups constantly? There's a good chance your computer's been hacked or infected with a virus. Here’s what to do.
By

Memorial Hospital is offering free credit monitoring and identify protection services to a “limited number” of patients whose Social Security numbers, health-insurance information and other personal details were part of an employee email account that a third party accessed.

Janet Stuart, the hospital’s manager of marketing and communications, said the email account contained information on about 30,000 patients, including names, birth dates, medical care and health-insurance information. Social Security numbers were listed for a “limited number” of those patients, a news release said.

Memorial mailed letters Friday to all the patients as a precaution. Nothing has indicated to Memorial that the information contained in the email account has been misused, Stuart said.

The employee account was accessed by the third party Dec. 6. Memorial learned of the breach Dec. 17, the news release said.

The hospital advised patients to review their health-care provider and insurance statements to ensure that they received the services listed.

Memorial said it is investigating the breach.

Patients with questions can call 833-231-3353, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anita Lee

Anita Lee is a Mississippi native who specializes in investigative, court and government reporting. She has covered South Mississippi’s biggest stories in her decades at the Sun Herald, including the Dixie Mafia, public corruption and Hurricane Katrina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning effort. Nothing upsets her more than government secrecy and seeing people suffer.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  