Memorial warns patients about a computer breach that exposed personal details

Memorial Hospital is offering free credit monitoring and identify protection services to a “limited number” of patients whose Social Security numbers, health-insurance information and other personal details were part of an employee email account that a third party accessed.
Janet Stuart, the hospital’s manager of marketing and communications, said the email account contained information on about 30,000 patients, including names, birth dates, medical care and health-insurance information. Social Security numbers were listed for a “limited number” of those patients, a news release said.
Memorial mailed letters Friday to all the patients as a precaution. Nothing has indicated to Memorial that the information contained in the email account has been misused, Stuart said.
The employee account was accessed by the third party Dec. 6. Memorial learned of the breach Dec. 17, the news release said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The hospital advised patients to review their health-care provider and insurance statements to ensure that they received the services listed.
Memorial said it is investigating the breach.
Patients with questions can call 833-231-3353, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Comments