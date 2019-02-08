A boater was reporting missing in the Pass. Now, a body has been pulled from the water.

Emergency responders recovered the body of a man from Pass Christian Harbor on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is working to identify the body, with an autopsy planned to determine the cause of death.
Someone walking on a pier at the pleasure-craft harbor spotted the body and contacted the police department, Hendricks said. Police officers worked with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to retrieve the body, Hendricks said.
Hendricks said the discovery came at the same time Pass Christian police are looking for a man reported missing from his boat. The man, whom Hendricks did not identify, was last seen Friday, according to the person who could not find the man on his boat and reported him missing Wednesday.
Hendricks said the missing boater still has not turned up.
