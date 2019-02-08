Harrison County

A boater was reporting missing in the Pass. Now, a body has been pulled from the water.

By Anita Lee

February 08, 2019 05:05 PM

Retired Seabee helped save his neighbor’s boat, then this happened

Retired SeaBee Rob Adams and his dog, Sadie, lived in the Pass Christian Harbor on his 28-foot cabin cruiser until Saturday when the storm surge from Hurricane Nate left his boat sitting on one of the piers. Adams had spent Friday moving a friend’
By
Up Next
Retired SeaBee Rob Adams and his dog, Sadie, lived in the Pass Christian Harbor on his 28-foot cabin cruiser until Saturday when the storm surge from Hurricane Nate left his boat sitting on one of the piers. Adams had spent Friday moving a friend’
By

Emergency responders recovered the body of a man from Pass Christian Harbor on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is working to identify the body, with an autopsy planned to determine the cause of death.

Someone walking on a pier at the pleasure-craft harbor spotted the body and contacted the police department, Hendricks said. Police officers worked with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to retrieve the body, Hendricks said.

Hendricks said the discovery came at the same time Pass Christian police are looking for a man reported missing from his boat. The man, whom Hendricks did not identify, was last seen Friday, according to the person who could not find the man on his boat and reported him missing Wednesday.

Hendricks said the missing boater still has not turned up.

Anita Lee

Anita Lee is a Mississippi native who specializes in investigative, court and government reporting. She has covered South Mississippi’s biggest stories in her decades at the Sun Herald, including the Dixie Mafia, public corruption and Hurricane Katrina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning effort. Nothing upsets her more than government secrecy and seeing people suffer.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  