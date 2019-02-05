Harrison County

Jaws of Life used in fatal crash near Pass Christian, officials say

By Robin Fitzgerald

February 05, 2019 03:31 PM

One person has died in a fatal head-on crash on Kiln-DeLisle Road near Pass Christian.

A car and a pickup truck collided around noon Tuesday under the Interstate 10 overpass, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove at least one person from a vehicle, Sullivan said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Combat Readiness Training Center from the Biloxi-Gulfport International Airport are among agencies that went to the scene, Sullivan said.

SunHerald.com will update details as they become available.

