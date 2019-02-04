Harrison County

Motorcyclist killed in Saucier crash was riding a bike that didn’t belong to him, sheriff says.

By Robin Fitzgerald

February 04, 2019 09:09 AM

Saucier

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Saucier community was driving a stolen motorcycle when a car pulled in front of him, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

He and Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim as Richard C. Goff, 48, of Saucier.

Goff was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson reported stolen in Gulfport when he was traveling north on Success Road, Peterson said.

Deputies and an accident investigator determined a Ford Taurus was leaving a driveway and turning left to go south on Success when the car’s front left side struck the motorcycle, he said.

The area is just south of Blackwell Farm Road before it becomes Old Highway 49.

Goff died at the scene.

Deputies were notified at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Peterson said.

The investigation continues.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Robin Fitzgerald

Robin Fitzgerald covers real-time news, such as crime, public safety and trending stories. In nearly 40 years as a journalist, her highest honors include investigative awards for covering the aftermath of the fatal beating of a Harrison County jail inmate in 2006 and related civil rights violations. She is a Troy University graduate.

  Comments  