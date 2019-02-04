Motorcyclist killed in Saucier crash was riding a bike that didn’t belong to him, sheriff says.

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Saucier community was driving a stolen motorcycle when a car pulled in front of him, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
He and Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim as Richard C. Goff, 48, of Saucier.
Goff was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson reported stolen in Gulfport when he was traveling north on Success Road, Peterson said.
Deputies and an accident investigator determined a Ford Taurus was leaving a driveway and turning left to go south on Success when the car’s front left side struck the motorcycle, he said.
The area is just south of Blackwell Farm Road before it becomes Old Highway 49.
Goff died at the scene.
Deputies were notified at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Peterson said.
The investigation continues.
