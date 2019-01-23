Deputies rescue driver, small dog trapped in a submerged truck near Gulfport

A man and his dog were trapped in a truck that landed upside down in a pond at County Farm and Robinson roads.
Two deputy sheriffs reached the scene and went under water, pulling the man and dog out of the “mostly submerged truck,” Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
“The water was deep in parts of it. Way over your head,” Sullivan said.
The accident happened about 9:27 p.m. Tuesday.
Units from the Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana Fire and the Gulfport Fire Department dive team donned wet suits and searched the truck and the water around it in case someone else had been in the vehicle, he said.
The driver had minor injuries. American Medical Response took him to a hospital.
“The dog was wet (and shivering) but appeared uninjured in the crash,” Sullivan said.
It was raining when emergency personnel reached the scene but it’s unclear if rain contributed to the crash.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash, he said.
