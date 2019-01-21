Scenes from Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019 in Biloxi

Hundreds of people braved the cold weather Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in downtown Biloxi.
Civil rights icon James Meredith spoke to the crowd at MGM Park before the Battle of the Bands, and city and county officials presented him with a proclamation.
A parade with marching bands, dancers and bead-throwers made its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and ended at the MGM Park stadium for the band event.
Click through the gallery below to see more photos from the Coastwide MLK Celebration.
