Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV on a rural road, Coast sheriff says

A woman on a bicycle died after she was struck from behind by a SUV on Canal Road over the weekend, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
He identified the woman as Mary Ann Bret, 33, of Long Beach.
Bret and a Chevrolet Suburban were both northbound on Canal about a half mile south of Interstate 10 when it happened early Saturday evening, Peterson said. Deputies were called to the scene about 5:42 p.m.
The SUV’s front bumper struck her, he said.
Initial investigation and accident reconstruction show alcohol and speeding were not factors in the crash, Peterson said.
It’s unclear if fog contributed to the crash.
The crash is still being investigated.
