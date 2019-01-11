Harrison County

Missing woman last seen in Biloxi, police say. They want help to find her.

By Robin Fitzgerald

January 11, 2019 10:00 AM

Karen L. Lively
Karen L. Lively Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi

Police want the public’s help to find Karen L. Lively, reported missing in Biloxi.

She was reported missing about 7:20 p.m. Thursday night, police Maj. Christopher De Back said.

Lively was last seen around DeBuys and C.T. Switzer roads, he said.

She was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black Converse tennis shoes. Police said she is missing a front tooth.

There is no reason to believe foul play is involved at this time, De Back said.

Anyone with information about her can call police and remain anonymous, he said.

You can reach the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu.biloxi.ms.us.

