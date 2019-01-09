Biloxi’s founding bishop dies. He was first black leader of a U.S. diocese in 20th century.

Bishop Emeritus Joseph Lawrence Howze, the first black bishop to lead a diocese in the United States in the 20th Century, and founding bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, died Wednesday at the age of 95.
Howze became known as the top-ranking American black clergyman. He had led and integrated an all-white parish in Raleigh, N.C., in the 1960s, was appointed president of the National Black Catholic Clergy in 1974, and introduced Pope John Paul II in a historic church gathering in New Orleans in 1987. And he emphasized unity in God regardless of color.
He had worshiped in Baptist and Methodist churches when he was younger, and wanted to study medicine. But the call to the priesthood led him on a path to lead and grow the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi for 24 years.
He oversaw parishes in 17 South Mississippi counties after the diocese was founded in 1977 with 42 parishes, 28 schools and 48,000 Catholics.
“While we are saddened by the death of Bishop Joseph Lawson Howze, we rejoice in his life,” Biloxi Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III said in a news release.
“He loved the Diocese of Biloxi and prayed unceasingly for its continued success,” Kihneman said. “He had a genuine concern for the salvation of souls.”
Creation of a diocese
Pope Paul VI appointed him to be the bishop in Biloxi on March 8, 1977. Howze signed a decree from the Vatican on June 6, 1977, minutes after cathedral bells tolled at the Nativity Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary. An overflow crowd watched the symbolic creation of the Biloxi Diocese. A 135-voice choir representing each parish sang. Thousands viewed the historic occasion on closed-circuit TV, Sun Herald archives show.
More than three dozen bishops attended, along with a number of priests.
Howze took his seat in the Episcopal chair and was adorned with a mitre, the bishop’s crown and the crozier, the symbol of his role as the diocese’s chief shepherd.
During Mass, he said the foundation of his ministry must be of love.
“Love is eternal,” he said. “Faith and hope are for this life only. Everything else is bound with weakness and imperfections of the present state. Our foundation is love.”
The occasion also celebrated the first Catholic Mass on the Mississippi Coast 278 years earlier.
“Establishing a new diocese was hard work, but Bishop Howze was very proud of what he, with the help of devoted clergy, religious and laity, accomplished during his tenure as bishop of Biloxi and was forever grateful to the people of the diocese for their unfailing generosity of time, talent and treasure,” Kihneman said.
A black leader
The last black Catholic bishop to serve as a pastor had been the pastor of the Portland, Maine, diocese, from 1875 to 1990.
Howze became president of the National Black Catholic Clergy in 1974. Three years later, he became the Biloxi bishop.
In 1987, he introduced Pope Paul II at a church meeting in the Superdome in New Orleans. He told the pope that church racism was a major hurdle to black leadership goals and evangelism in the U.S. church, Sun Herald archives show. He told the pope that many African Americans didn’t think that being black and Catholic were made for each other.
“Black Catholics love their church, and they want to become a more significant part of its mission to evangelize and sanctify the world,” Howze said.
He was interviewed by numerous media organizations and magazines, including Ebony, which said in an article, “Bishop Howze wears his awesome power with great humility, preferring simple pastoral duties to much weighty administrative tasks as monitoring a nearly $650,000 annual budget.”
His background
Howze, born in Daphne, Alabama, was shuttled between relatives after his mother died when he was 5. His given name was Lawrence, and Joseph later became his baptismal name.
He attended elementary and high schools in Baldwin County, Ala., and at the Mobile County Training School at Plateau. He was valedictorian of his high school class and intended to study medicine, but earned a bachelor’s degree in science and education at Alabama State College in Montgomery.
He taught biology and chemistry for two hears at Central High School, a black public school in Mobile.
Howze had first been a Baptist, then a Methodist. He was a choir director, taught himself to play piano and was a Sunday School teacher. He was drawn to the Catholic faith when he was 25 through one of the Catholic students in his biology class.
He began studies to enter the priesthood at Epiphany College in New York in 1950, and began studies at the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo in 1953. Howze was ordained in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1959.
Pope Paul VI made several appointments for Howze and he rose through spiritual ranks. He was auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Natchez-Jackson in 1972, and ordained as a bishop the next year in Jackson.
‘Work of a priest’
Howze made it clear that his work was “the work of a priest.”
He was a big believer in Catholic education. He was once quoted as saying, “Catholic schools are not just private schools, but schools with a very definite philosophy of educating the whole man — body and soul.”
Howze retired on May 15, 2001. Kihneman, the current bishop, siad Howze was present when he was ordained and installed in 2017.
Kihneman enjoyed visits with Howze, anointing him with the Sacrament of the sick, and praying with him.
“Without fail, every time I visited him, even as his health began to deteriorate, his first concern was always with what was happening in the Diocese of Biloxi,” Kihneman said.
“His was a life well lived in faithful service to Almighty God and to the people of Mississippi, both as an auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Natchez-Jackson and later as first Bishop of Biloxi.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
