The last Kmart on the Coast is closing its doors, planning liquidation sale

Employees of Kmart on U.S. 49 learned Friday morning from their manager that the store will be closing, an assistant store manager confirmed, saying the manager was not available to comment.
The Delmar Plaza store in Orange Grove was on a list of 80 stores Sears Holdings released Friday morning, saying those retailers will close in late March. Liquidation sales at the stores should begin in two weeks, Sears said.
The closings come on top of 40 other store closures Sears expects to complete in February. On the Coast, the Sears at Edgewater Mall, an anchor retailer there, has already been demolished and replaced by a movie theater. And Kmart on Pass Road in Gulfport closed years ago.
In Mississippi, Kmart’s website also lists a store in Columbus. The Columbus store is not on the Sears Holdings list of those to be closed.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in October. The company says it has announced the latest round of closings as part of a financial restructuring. Kmart and Sears announced its merger in 2004.
