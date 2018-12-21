Pedestrian in hit-and-run on Pass Road has life-threatening injuries, Gulfport police say

Police want to hear from anyone who was driving on Pass Road just east of Ford Street when a driver struck a pedestrian and fled.
The pedestrian was struck between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of the Dollar General Store and the former Mardi Gras supply store, police Sgt. James Griffin said.
Police are hoping someone will come forward who was driving in the area around that time or has knowledge of what happened.
Investigators on Friday were looking for video surveillance cameras that may have filmed what happened and the vehicle that fled, Griffin said.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a felony case. Tipsters can remain anonymous, even while receiving a reward.
SunHerald.com will update this report when more details are available.
