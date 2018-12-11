A good Samaritan helped stop man from running into traffic. Biloxi police want to thank him.

Police were struggling to stop a man who appeared to be deliberately running into traffic on U.S. 90 when a good Samaritan stopped and helped officers restrain him.
“The man who helped just happened to be driving down the road,” Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
Police want the public’s help to identify the good Samaritan so they can thank him for his help.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, De Back said. Why the man was running into traffic isn’t clear, he said.
“Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment” performed at the Coliseum that night. It’s unclear if the man was in the area to attend the event, De Back said.
The good Samaritan stopped and helped officers restrain the man so he could be taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, De Back said.
A still image from an officer’s bodycam shows the man appeared to be wearing jeans and a dark short-sleeve shirt and a white cap with a dark-colored brim. Police also provided an image of the car the man was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or email a tip to the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
