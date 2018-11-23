Vehicle hits three pedestrians on Coast street, police say

A vehicle struck three pedestrians on Division Street while its driver had an apparent medical emergency, police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
The vehicle struck three adults in the 600 block of Division about 1 p.m. Friday, De Back said.
The adults were on the side of the road, not in the street, he said.
Investigators believe the collision was accidental, he said, but are waiting on a medical report to determine what happened before the driver lost control and struck the three.
The driver was not injured.
The pedestrians were injured but their conditions are not life-threatening, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
