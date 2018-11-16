Driver dies on curved highway in Lizana where other crashes have happened, MHP says

A driver died Friday in a crash in the Lizana community after running off the road on Mississippi 53 at Lizana School Road, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Initial investigation of the crash, reported at 8:37 a.m., shows a red Ford Explorer was southbound on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, MHP Master Sgt. Benjamin Seibert said.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, Seibert said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s name has not been released.
The crash occurred on a section of state highway with a graduated curve that runs from Fazzio’s Home and Farm Center at Saucier-Lizana Road and south to Lizana School Road, where the highway straightens out, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
A number of crashes have been reported in that area in recent years.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
