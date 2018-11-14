Thunderbirds reschedule Biloxi show to ‘deconflict with other events’

The official date for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds show has been confirmed.
It will be May 4-5 at Keesler Air Force Base and over the Mississippi Sound, the base said in a press release Wednesday.
The event was originally scheduled for April 13-14, which is the same weekend as spring break and Black Beach Weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
“The air show date was moved from its original date of April 13 and 14 to help deconflict with other events taking place in the area during the same weekend,” the press release said.
The city of Biloxi is partnering with Keesler to host the event in two different locations.
In the morning, the public will be able to enter the base to see “a number of smaller air acts” and air craft displays. In the afternoon, the Thunderbirds will perform just off White Avenue along the beach.
“We’re really excited to bring the Thunderbirds back to the Gulf Coast, and are happy to partner with our the city of Biloxi to bring what will hopefully be an outstanding show to one and all,” said Col. Lance Burnett, 81st Training Wing vice commander.
More details about the schedule and other acts will be released later.
The Thunderbirds last performed in Biloxi in 2015. This year, the Blue Angels performed over the Sound in July.
“Earlier this year, we had 150,000 people along the waterfront and another thousand boaters experience a great two-day show over the water with Blues Over Biloxi,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich in the press release. “They saw how great it can be, and I’m looking forward to our partnership with Keesler to make the Thunderbirds show even more successful.”
