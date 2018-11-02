Missing Coast teen talked to a friend on social media, cops say. But where is she?

A 16-year-old Biloxi girl has been missing for two weeks and is believed to be with a woman in her early 20s, police said.

Gabriella “Gabby” Hymel’s parents haven’t seen her since about 11 p.m. Oct. 16, Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back said.

Gabby spoke with someone on Snapchat on Oct. 26, but would not say where she was or who she is with, De Back said.

The woman she’s believed to be with is known as Jessika and drives a black older-model four-door vehicle. Police don’t know the make or model, De Back said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The woman she is with is a friend and the woman could face charges depending on what we find in our investigation,” he said.

The girl has run away before, but state law requires she be listed as a missing person, De Back said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Callers can remain anonymous, De Back said.