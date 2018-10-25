Ivanka Trump visits Gulfport to talk about affordable child care

Ivanka Trump said she had a hard time tearing herself away from children playing at a nonprofit activity center so she could join the adults to talk about child care options for women in the workforce. She was one of 12 panelists from business, child care, education and government who discussed the topic in a room filled with about 40 invited guests. Trump credited Mississippi with having some of the lowest child care costs in the country.

Ivanka Trump and Patti Greene, who heads the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau, arrived Thursday afternoon at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center to host a final listening session on women in the workforce and the availability of child care.

The two women have been collaborating on ways to help women in the workforce find better child-care options. Greene, appointed last year to head the Women’s Bureau, has been researching economic issues women face in the workforce while Trump has worked as an adviser to the president on job creation and women’s empowerment, the White House says.

Ahead of the visit, the White House said in an email that Trump has been involved with the Child Tax Credit, affordable and accessible child care, workforce development, female entrepreneurship and paid family leave.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Listening sessions also have been held in Boston; New York; Kansas City; Yakima, Washington; San Francisco; Fort Worth; Davenport, Iowa; Denver and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Lynn Meadows Center is a nonprofit that provides interactive educational experiences for children through a variety of programs at its home off U.S. 90 in east Gulfport.