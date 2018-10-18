72-year-old man dies after being hit while crossing Long Beach street on scooter

A 72-year-old Long Beach man crossing a street in a motorized scooter died after he was struck by an SUV, officials said Thursday.
Lawrence Morreale Sr. appeared to have left a shopping center on West Railroad Street as he headed for his nearby home, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.
He was trying to cross the street between Pineville Road and 2nd Street when he was struck by a westbound Mitsubishi Monterra, Switzer said.
The driver stopped and police were notified at 5:50 p.m., he said.
Morreale was taken to a hospital and died at 6:30 p.m., Switzer said.
