Courthouse Road construction is past due. Here’s the new estimated completion date.

The construction project on Courthouse Road is past due, resulting in thousands of dollars owed by the construction company, a city spokesman said.
The new estimated completion date is Thanksgiving, said Chris Vignes, Gulfport public information officer, in a press release.
Jay Bearden Construction Inc. has been working on the project since June 26, 2017, and contracted for 211 working days. The company missed that mark on July 25, Vignes said.
The city asked to extend the contract by 40 working days in order to install conduits for underground utilities, which would allow for overhead utilities to be placed underground at some point in the future, Vignes said.
If approved, the contract extension would allow for a total of 251 days, which ended Sept. 19, he said.
The company can be charged $830 per day for running past deadline, according to the contract. If the extension is approved, the number of days between Sept. 19 and Thanksgiving would add up to $53,000 in fees.
The contractor also can request an additional extension, he said. The city and the Mississippi Department of Transportation would have to review and accept the request.
Vignes said the city asked Jay Bearden to provide an updated schedule of completion dates, which follows:
- Underground electrical conduit construction: Oct. 12 (pending approval of updated contract)
- Site lighting: Oct. 22
- Storm drainage: Oct. 31
- Curbing: Nov. 5
- Sidewalks: Nov. 15
- Site paving: Nov. 22
The city will continue to monitor the contractor’s progress, Vignes said.
Flyers being distributed to Courthouse Road residents and businesses say anyone with questions can email the engineer, Andy Phelan, of Pickering Firm Inc. at aphelan@pickeringfirm.com or call him at 228-432-5925.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
