Couple crashes ATV deep in the woods. Here’s how rescuers found them

Rescuers searched two hours for the victims of an all-terrain vehicle rollover crash in a remote area of Harrison County.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the a man and a woman were on the ATV when it crashed deep in the woods off West Malley Road, which is north of I-10 and just a little west of the Wolf River. The woods is dense and there are many creeks in the area that flow into the Wolf River.
Harrison said the couple called 9-1-1 but could not give the dispatcher their exact location.
Authorities were attempting to locate the crash site using the cell phone signal when the couple’s phone died, Sullivan said.
Rescuers from the Harrison County Fire Department, firefigthers from West Harrison County and Lizana and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office then fanned out and located the injured pair the old fashioned way, searching on foot. The search took about two hours, Sullivan said.
The man and woman were treated on the scene by American Medical Response and Rescue 5 medics.
The woman, who Sullivan said was conscious and talking, was flown by the Rescue 5 helicopter to a trauma center in Mobile.
