Two 15-year-olds reported missing in Biloxi. Police say the cases aren’t related.

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Biloxi, and though the cases are unrelated, they have three things in common, police say.
Both are 15 years old and had recently moved from one Coast city to another. And police say they are each believed to be runaways.
Naudia T. Smith has been missing nine days. Damari Daniels has been missing since Sunday night.
The cases are not believed to be related, but police want to make sure they are both safe, Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
Naudia has run away from home before and is believed to have run away again, De Back said. She disappeared Sept. 1 from her home on Fountain Lane, he said. The neighborhood is between Division Street and Esters Boulevard.
Naudia had been living with her mother in Gulfport and had moved in with her father in Biloxi, investigators said.
Naudia is believed to be 5-foot 2 and weighs about 155 pounds. What she was wearing isn’t clear, he said.
Damari was last seen about 11:50 p.m. Sunday around Stennis Drive south of Pass Road in Biloxi, Police Maj. Christopher De Back on Monday. The area is south of the Donal Snyder Community center and runs along Beauvoir Manor and Westwick apartment complexes.
Damari had been living in Biloxi but had recently moved to Gulfport, and didn’t want to move, De Back said.
Police described him as 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with black hair. He was wearing black shorts, a black Polo shirt and black and white flip flop-stye shoes.
Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or call Officer Wheeler Officer Manning at 228-702-3059 for information about Naudia and Officer Wheeler at 228-702-3054 for information about Damari.
Comments