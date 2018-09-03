Overnight fire destroys Harrison County home

The cause of a fire that destroyed a home overnight is under investigation.
No one was home when a fire started at a home on West Dubuisson Road, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said Monday.
A neighbor called 911 to report the fire, Sullivan said.
The fire was coming through the roof when the first group of firefighters arrived, he said.
Sullivan said no one was injured and the cause of the fire is unclear.
The rural road, which has a Pass Christian address, runs between Kiln-DeLisle and Vidalia roads. It’s north of Interstate 10.
Fire units from West Harrison, Lizana and Pass Christian joined county firefighters, along with firefighters from the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center.
