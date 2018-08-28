A police officer thought he was paying for lunch, but this Gulfport eatery had other plans

A Pass Christian police sergeant took to social media to publicly thank a Gulfport restaurant for its good deed.
Investigator Sgt. Mike Burkett said Tuesday on his Facebook page that Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in downtown Gulfport paid for lunch for him and two other officers who stopped in for a meal.
“This almost never happens,” Burkett said. “Veterans will occasionally pick up a tab here or there, or thankful citizens, but usually not business owners.
“It really made our week.”
Burkett said in his post that he hoped it would go viral.
The post, which was posted about 1 p.m., had more than 200 reactions, 23 comments and 66 shares as the officers returned to work.
One woman, whose husband also is a police officer, said she would be eating at Tony’s in a show of gratitude for the gesture and included the hashtag #backtheblue.
Burkett posted a photo of the chef’s note, which read, “We pray that while police officers are keeping our communities safe, they keep themselves safe. May all officers return home unharmed at the end of each day.
“Thank you for all you do!
— Tony’s staff.”
