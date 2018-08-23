Motorcyclist dies in D’Iberville crash

A 23-year-old man died in D’Iberville when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified him Thursday as Joshua Territt of Biloxi.
Territt was riding a 2016 Yamaha R3 on Wednesday evening when the motorcycle struck the side of a vehicle, Hargrove said.
Territt died at the scene, Hargrove said.
Police Capt. Marty Griffin said it happened on Lamey Bridge Road, just south of Sangani Boulevard.
SunHerald.com will update this report when more details are released.
Comments