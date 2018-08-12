A piece of Civil War history has found a new home at Beauvoir

Another piece of history has found a home at Beauvoir in Biloxi.
Descendants of Confederate Lt. Col. William Henry Haywood Tison have donated his post-Civil War 1874 Stieff Square Grand Piano to Beauvoir, Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library, where it will remain on permanent display.
“Stieff pianos are highly sought after due to their superior construction and sound quality, and bring a premium in the vintage instrument market,” said Stephen McKinney, executive director at Beauvoir.
This type of piano is often referred to as the “poor man’s Steinway,” McKinney said.
Tison helped organize the Mississippi 32nd Infantry Regiment April 3, 1862.
McKinney said a heartfelt thank you was extended to Mississippi Music Inc.’s Dex and Rosi Johnson of Hattiesburg and Melanie Moss, the donor of the piano to Beauvoir.
