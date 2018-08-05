A piece of plywood covers the broken door at Brandi’s Poochie Parlor in Biloxi after police officers responded to the business and found multiple injured dogs.
A piece of plywood covers the broken door at Brandi’s Poochie Parlor in Biloxi after police officers responded to the business and found multiple injured dogs. Yolanda Cruz ycruz@sunherald.com

Video surfaces on social media after police find injured dogs at Biloxi business

By Yolanda Cruz

August 05, 2018 12:35 PM

Biloxi police officers responded to a grooming and boarding business to find multiple injured dogs Saturday evening.

Maj. Chris De Back said officers responded to Brandi’s Poochie Parlor on Eisenhower Drive to perform welfare check.

He said someone from a neighboring business called after hearing a commotion at Brandi’s and thought a person might be injured.

Officers arrived at the business and discovered a dog had escaped from its kennel and was causing a ruckus.

A few dogs received minor injures, De Back said.

The owner of the business and owners of the dogs were called.

The owner of the dog grooming and boarding house took to social media Saturday night, saying it was her dog that was attacked.

De Back said this was not an instance of dog fighting.

