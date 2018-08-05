Video surfaces on social media after police find injured dogs at Biloxi business

Biloxi police officers responded to a grooming and boarding business to find multiple injured dogs Saturday evening.
Maj. Chris De Back said officers responded to Brandi’s Poochie Parlor on Eisenhower Drive to perform welfare check.
He said someone from a neighboring business called after hearing a commotion at Brandi’s and thought a person might be injured.
Officers arrived at the business and discovered a dog had escaped from its kennel and was causing a ruckus.
A few dogs received minor injures, De Back said.
The owner of the business and owners of the dogs were called.
The owner of the dog grooming and boarding house took to social media Saturday night, saying it was her dog that was attacked.
De Back said this was not an instance of dog fighting.
