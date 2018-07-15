A man was found hurt on Irish Hill Drive. Biloxi Police need help finding who hit him.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a Saturday night hit and run.
Officers responded to a call around 9:41 p.m., Maj. Chris De Back said.
When they arrived on the scene, officers located a man lying in the road in the 1700 block of Irish Hill Drive, De Back said.
The man, who was described to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Officers are asking for assistance from anyone who might have information on the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
