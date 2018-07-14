A Jeep crashed into a Subway restaurant located at a Gulfport gas station on Cowan Lorraine Road Friday night.
She thought the Jeep was shifted into neutral. Then she ended up inside a Subway.

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

July 14, 2018 11:28 AM

A Gulfport fast food restaurant had some surprise remodeling done after a vehicle crashed through the front window Friday night, Gulfport police said.

A Jeep crashed through a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station located on Cowan Lorraine Road north of Interstate 10.

The Jeep had a manual transmission, and the driver thought the vehicle was in neutral, not in gear, Deputy Chief Chris Loposser said Saturday.

When the driver let off the clutch, the vehicle lurched forward into the restaurant, Loposser said.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, and no injuries were reported.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

