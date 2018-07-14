Gulfport cop’s wife talked him into a lip sync video. But he didn’t know it would end up online.

A Gulfport police officer known for being straight forward and matter-of-fact agreed to let his wife videotape him lip syncing the Toby Keith song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”
The 15-year Gulfport police officer, retired from the Navy, made his wife promise she wouldn’t post it on Facebook.
She did it anyway.
Little did Blake Tucker know his wife had accepted Dispatch Supervisor Amber Moran’s challenge to police to post a lip sync video in what has become a growing nationwide social-media sensation. Moran had posted a police lip-sync video on her Facebook page and challenged members of the police department to videotape one of their own.
Lori Tucker said she showed her husband a few of the videos and he agreed to do one just for fun, just for her.
“It was totally out of character for him,” she said.
“Amber said it was totally epic that Blake would do it. He’s one of Gulfport’s oldest patrol officers and this is a side of him people don’t usually see.”
Lori Tucker wasn’t in the doghouse long, her husband said he was pleased with the response.
His wife posted the video on July 3. The video had been viewed more than 25,400 times by Friday afternoon, a little more than a week later.
Blake Tucker has challenged his fellow officers to post one, too. So far, no other officers have taken him up on it, but that could change.
The social-media sensation typically involves one or more police officers videotaping themselves and sometimes they have choreographed moves or props.
Police in Norfolk, Virginia, glorified “Uptown Funk” with dance moves during their lunch break, garnering more than 30 million views, according to CBS Evening News.
On Wednesday, two police officers in Slidell, Louisiana, posted a video to the department’s Facebook page as they sang, danced and patrolled to “The Time of Our Life.” They asked viewers to give them 1,000 likes by that night. Their video has now been viewed 1.3 million times.
Police from Boston to Los Angeles to Seattle have accepted the challenge to post the just-for-fun videos.
Chicago police officers have filmed their take on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” according to ABC in Chicago.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
