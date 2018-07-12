Here’s a complete schedule for the Biloxi air show – there’s more than the Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the grand finale each day at the Blues Over Biloxi air show July 21-22, following a lineup of waterfront flight demonstrations and activities.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. both days at the Great Lawn at Harrah's Gulf Coast Casino on U.S. 90 in East Biloxi, where activities and the Food Truck Rally will be centered.
Admission is free, although those who want to spend the day in the shade of the VIP area can get tickets for $30 per person and $10 for children under age 12 beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Those tickets, available only at the site, include water, ice and access to restrooms in the VIP area.
About 50,000 spectators are expected to watch the Blue Angels' flights each day, said Mark Boyd, project development for David Schultz Airshows, which is organizing the show. Many will gather at the Great Lawn and at The Blind Tiger restaurant that's adjacent, and visit the food trucks, the retail displays and exhibits on site.
Others will find a place along the beach in Biloxi or Ocean Springs and watch from waterfront hotels and casinos or from boats floating outside the fly zone. That area includes some areas around Deer Island, which is off the coast of Biloxi.
"The schedule is flexible right up until the day of the show,” Boyd said. What is certain is the Blue Angels will fly last each day, he said, before the airshow is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.
Here is the schedule for Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22.
9 a.m. — Gates open with free admission and VIP area tickets go on sale.
1 p.m. — Opening ceremonies each day, kick off the aerial activities:
▪ U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper East Demo. The Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers in F-16 Fighting Falcons
▪ U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight (F-16 & P51). Performances show modern fighter and attack aircraft along with aircraft from World War II, Korea and Vietnam
▪ U.S. Air Force KC-135 Flyby. The supertanker refuels planes in the air.
▪ U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Flyby
▪ Lee Leets Tucano Demo. Former U.S. Air Force pilot Lee Leet of Louisville, Kentucky, performs in a Short Tucano plane.
▪ U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Search & Rescue Helicopter Recovery demo
▪ Aeroshell Aerobatic Team (Saturday only). The team of four T-6 Texan aircraft perform a series of loops, rolls and bomb bursts in close formation.
▪ U.S. Air Force Re-enlistment/Recognition Ceremony (Saturday only)
▪ U.S. Marine Corps Blue Angels C-130T, which carries spare parts, equipment and support personnel between shows, is highlighted.
▪ U.S. Navy Blue Angels close the show each day, flying at a high of 700 mph along the Biloxi beach to the lowest speed of 120 mph. The closest the diamonds will fly to each other is 18 inches during the Diamond 360.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments