Missing Biloxi man last seen July 4 may be grieving a lost loved one, police say

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

July 09, 2018 10:19 AM

Biloxi

Biloxi police are looking for a Biloxi man who has not been seen since July 4.

Biloxi Major Chris De Back said Ralph Morgan, 51, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Kenmore Avenue near Edgewater Mall.

De Back said Morgan may have been upset over losing a loved one earlier in the year.

Morgan is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a receding hair line, a "mullet-type hair style" and brown eyes.

De Back said it has not been determined if Morgan's disappearance is suspicious.

If you have any information, call Biloxi police at 228-702-3054.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

