Missing Biloxi man last seen July 4 may be grieving a lost loved one, police say

Biloxi police are looking for a Biloxi man who has not been seen since July 4.
Biloxi Major Chris De Back said Ralph Morgan, 51, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Kenmore Avenue near Edgewater Mall.
De Back said Morgan may have been upset over losing a loved one earlier in the year.
Morgan is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a receding hair line, a "mullet-type hair style" and brown eyes.
De Back said it has not been determined if Morgan's disappearance is suspicious.
If you have any information, call Biloxi police at 228-702-3054.
