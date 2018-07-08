Officials identify Biloxi drowning victim. He was 30 years old.

A 30-year-old Tupelo man drowned in Biloxi just before midnight Saturday, officials say.
Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim Sunday as Tommie Berry. Switzer said Berry was here on vacation with his family.
Swtizer said people were floundering on the beach in the area of St. Charles Avenue Saturday night when they noticed a body in the water.
Biloxi police and Switzer said there does not seem to be evidence of foul play.
Berry's body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.
Biloxi police said the investigation is ongoing.
