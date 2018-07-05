Disabled man disappeared during Gulfport fireworks show. Have you seen him?

A mentally disabled man who was visiting the Coast with a group got upset during the city's fireworks display and disappeared from where he was last seen on the beach, police said.
Sidney Frazier was at the Ken Combs Pier when he walked toward the beach comfort station about 9 p.m. and disappeared, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Frazier is not from the Coast and has no friends or family here, Fulks said.
The Ken Combs Pier is at the foot of Courthouse Road.
Police provided pictures of Frazier in hopes someone will recognize him.
If you have information that can help, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
