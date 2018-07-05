Harrison County

Is it safe to swim in Pass Christian? Depends on where you go.

By Yolanda Cruz

July 05, 2018 01:43 PM

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted a water contact advisory Thursday for Pass Christian West Beach.

Water samples taken by the Beach Monitoring Program show the area has attained acceptable bacteria levels.

An advisory remains in effect for Station 6, Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Avenue east to Hiern Avenue.

This segment of the beach is not closed, but there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area, according to the MDEQ.

When water samples how that levels are safe for human contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall.

