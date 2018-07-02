6-year-old boy shot after finding a gun inside his Saucier home, sheriff says

A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to a Mobile hospital Monday after he was accidentally shot in his Saucier home, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

The boy found the gun in a dresser and began to play with it, Peterson said, and the gun went off as he was handing it to his 8-year-old brother.

The boys live in the 18000 block of Reese Drive. The boys' legal guardian, their grandmother, was home at the time but was in another room, Peterson said.

The victim was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile with non-life threatening injuries.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Department of Human Services are investigating independently.