He designed a ring and made a plan. Coast lineman died before he could get on one knee.

Cassie Lassabe, girlfriend of Cayce Seal, hugs a guest during his funeral service at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland on July 1, 2021. jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Before he was killed in a New Orleans accident while working as a lineman for Entergy, Mississippi Gulf Coast native Cayce Seal planned to ask his girlfriend to marry him, and had designed an engagement ring to give her.

Cassie Lassabe was informed of Seal’s plan Tuesday night, and she was given the ring by Seal’s mother, Michele.

“Tonight, we went to dinner and at the end of dinner Michele told me the reason for us all being there was to present me with the ring that Cayce had hand picked so perfectly for me,” Lassabe said in a Facebook post.

A week after Seal died from his injuries, the jeweler who helped design the ring contacted Cayce’s mother to let her know what her son had planned.

“He literally designed it to the T,” Lassabe said. “Down to the engravement of ‘forever and ever amen.’ Even the wedding band. Cayce had gone to Kay’s jewelers in the beginning of March. He met with the jeweler, Lindsey, and began the process. He explained to her all the different things he wanted the ring to represent.”

“He would put anybody ahead of himself — caring, giving, loving. He was the best guy I’ve ever known.” Here are scenes from the emotional procession for Cayce Seal. https://t.co/yslqsSEgl5 — Sun Herald (@sunherald) June 30, 2021

Cayce also told the jeweler how he planned to ask Lassabe to marry him.

“He told Lindsey he was going to dance with his mom during Crab Fest, and then would dance with me, afterwards he would get on one knee and ask me to marry him with this ring,” Lassabe said.

In a FaceTime, the jeweler told Lassabe that Seal spent about 5 ½ hours in the store going over the design of the ring, even bringing her a sweet tea after returning for lunch.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” Lassabe said. “I wish more than anything Cayce were the one giving me this ring, asking me to marry him, because Lord knows he’s heard it all.

“One day, I will see him again, and tell him YES!”