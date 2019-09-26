Meth, pot, cash and a 4-year-old found in Bay St. Louis house near school, sheriff says

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A 4-year-old child was found in a room with bags of suspected meth while a man inside tried to leave the Bay St. Louis house as authorities served a search warrant, a Hancock County narcotics commander said in a press release.

Cmdr. Bill Covington said Hancock County narcotics agents, Bay St. Louis police and federal drug agents went to serve the warrant the home in the 400 block of Bookster Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The warrant, Covington’s press release said, was the result of a weeks-long investigation in response to complaints of illegal drugs being sold in the area and in the home.

Agents forced their way inside the home as Andrew Meguel Daniesl, 51, tried to escape through another door, leaving a child in a room with bags of suspected meth, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia and cash, Covington said in the release.

Agents apprehended and arrested Daniels just outside of the door. He’s been charged with a felony count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Daniels has multiple prior felony convictions, and the investigation shows he was selling illegal drugs immediately adjacent to a school, the release said. The home that was raided is near the St. Stanislaus football stadium.

Daniels was booked into the Hancock County jail and was released Thursday morning on a $5,000 bond.

The child was released to family members, and the case was referred to Child Protective Services.

In the release, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the sheriff’s department has been routinely receiving complaints about drug activity in the particular area of the raid.

‘If you want to sell drugs here, we’ll be coming to see you at some point,” Adam said.