August 10, 2018 1:03 PM

7 people arrested after Hancock County drug bust

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

Seven people got themselves in trouble with Hancock County authorities after a drug bust Thursday.

Jonathan Anaya, Norman Archer, Shannon Champagne, Paul Farve, Alleigh Ladner, Patricia Netto and Jacob Seals were all arrested Aug. 9 on possession of controlled substance charges.

Commander Jeremy Skinner said deputies with the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 4300 block of Huron Street.

Inside, they found people in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more, Skinner said.

Skinner said the sheriff’s office responded to complaints at this residence previously.

Anaya, the owner of the residence according to Skinner, also faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell, barter, transfer, manufacture or distribute.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

