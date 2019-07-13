Hancock High cheer captain who died in crash remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

A 17-year-old lady who “loved her glitter, confetti, and everything that sparkled” lost her life ahead of her senior year at Hancock High School, where she was a captain of the cheerleading squad.

Emily Kathryn Goss, 17, died in a car crash on Mississippi 43 on Friday afternoon.

Her visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at Union Baptist Church in the Caesar community, where she was born, with a celebration of her life and burial to follow at the church cemetery, her obituary says.

Her family is requesting that memorial trees be planted in her memory.

She was an honor student who found time to work at Country Side Diner and babysit. Emily and her sister, Elise, were inseparable, her obituary says. She also leaves behind her parents, Kevin Tally Goss and Christina Marie Goss.

“She had a loving, kind spirit, always smiling, and loved the world,” her obituary says.

On the tribute page and in Facebook posts, friends remembered her smile and said she was “a beautiful soul.”