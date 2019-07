Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

One young person has died in a vehicle wreck on Mississippi 43 in Hancock County north of Kiln and near Picayune, Coroner Jim Faulk says.

The wreck happened near the Picayune line.

Faulk was on the scene of the fatality at 3:34 p.m. Friday and in the process of retrieving the body. The Sun Herald will report more details as they become available.