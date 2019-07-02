Hancock County creates new flag system to warn beachgoers of water closures

Algae blooms are closing Mississippi Coast beaches A green-blue algae is blooming in the Mississippi Sound, fueled by the Mississippi River fresh water filled with sediments. That algae can cause major health risks and adds to the issues caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A green-blue algae is blooming in the Mississippi Sound, fueled by the Mississippi River fresh water filled with sediments. That algae can cause major health risks and adds to the issues caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carré spillway.

As green-blue algae swirls in the Mississippi Sound, twelve beaches across Hancock and Harrison County remain closed to the public.

But despite the closures, people can be seen swimming and standing in the affected waters.

Hancock County has taken a new step to increase awareness for locals and visitors by adopting a new flag system to warn beachgoers of any water hazards.

District 3 Supervisor Blaine LaFontain said in a Facebook post that the new system will have “appropriate signage and designated locations” along the affected beaches.

“These events with our water quality are a result of the unprecedented amount of freshwater intrusion in our body of water from the Bonnet Carré Spillway,” LaFontain said. “The frequency of these events over the last several years and historic event that is occurring means we have to prepare and communicate to protect public health and safety.”

On Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new flag system. The warning system will have four new flags:





▪ Green: Low hazard, meaning safe to swim.

▪ Yellow: Moderate hazard reported from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

▪ Red: High hazard, advising the public to stay out of the water.

▪ Double Red: Water closed for public use.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin closing the Bonnet Carré later this month, but the effects of the spillway’s historic two openings in 2019 is expected to bring long-term effects to the Coast.

The spillway opening is being blamed for high mortality rates of dolphins, oysters and other aquatic life, as well as the algae blooms plaguing Louisiana and Mississippi waters.