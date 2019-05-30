This Bay High grad’s spacey song could earn him $10,000. But he needs your help.

Bay St. Louis grad enters songwriting contest commemorating moon landing Bay St. Louis native enters contest commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bay St. Louis native enters contest commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

Bay High graduate Aidan Pohl has always aimed for the moon — first in theatre, and now in his music.

Now, the Bay St. Louis native has the opportunity to make “Music from the Moon” in a contest commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

“This style of music is unlike my previous work, so it pushed me to do research,” said Pohl.

Pohl chose to write his song about the Voyager 2 because he can relate to the spaceship.

“After graduating high school and spending a year in college, I packed my bags and moved to LA to follow my dreams and pursue music. I didn’t know what was going to happen, and I’m still figuring things out, but just like Voyager 2, I just went for it.”

Voyager 2 was designed to study the outer solar system up close. It targeted Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The spacecraft also launched in reserve order.

“I found it interesting that Voyager 2 launched before Voyager 1. This reminds me of how I started in theatre but found my true love in music and songwriting. I ended up loving my second choice over my first.”

The contest, sponsored by Listen Local Huntsville and FAME Recording Studios, invites musicians from all over the world to write and perform an original song in honor of the moon landing.

Contestants have to post the song to YouTube, and the top 6 videos with the most likes will move on to the final round.

The winner of the contest judged by John Paul White, Mac McAnallly and Ben Lovett, will receive $10,000, the opportunity to record the song at FAME Recording Studios and a ToneWoodAmp among other things.

The former Gulf Coast Idol contestant hopes the community he grew up in will support him and help him advance to the next round.

“And even If I don’t advance or win, I hope this contest will give me the exposure I need to advance my career and for more opportunities to come from this.”

Voting ends on May 31. You can vote by liking his video on YouTube.

Aiden isn’t the only performer in his family. His sister, Marion Pohl was a cheerleader and football player at Bay St. Louis Middle School. She was also very close to making an appearance in the Colin Kapernick Nike ad.