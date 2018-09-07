A Coast football player and homecoming queen was almost part of controversial Nike ad

Flame is fleeting and opportunities to be a part of it are too.
I got an email a couple of weeks ago from an advertising agency in Oregon wanting to use a video I had shot in 2014 in a commercial.
The video was of then-Bay St. Louis middle school student Marion Pohl.
The ad turned out to be the viral love-it-or-hate-it Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Marion was a cheerleader who also kicked for the football team at Bay-Waveland Middle School. And if that wasn’t enough, she had been elected homecoming queen.
My video documented her busy night, being introduced as queen, then making a quick change into her football gear, warming up, kicking off then grabbing her pom poms on the sideline.
Marion had a couple of field goals that night and had earned the respect of her opposing team, as the video shows.
That’s what the Nike ad is all about. It was perfect.
But a tight deadline and legal requirements killed it.
To use the video in an ad, the agency would have had to get media releases for everybody who was recognizable in the video. That could have taken weeks, and they barely had days.
Instead they used a clip of another female football player who had been elected homecoming queen.
So Marion Pohl and I aren’t part of the much-talked about Nike ad. It would have been fun to brag about, but c’est la vie.
Marion has gone on to be a star on the Bay High soccer team, twice making the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team. As a freshman and sophomore. She has a bright future.
Comments