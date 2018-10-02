7-year-old hit-and-run victim recovering in New Orleans hospital

A 7-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle while waiting on a school bus Monday morning has internal injuries and is recovering in a New Orleans hospital.
Elaine Miller, the grandmother of the child, told the Sun Herald on Tuesday that her granddaughter was airlifted to New Orleans on Monday.
“She has a swollen spleen and they are watching it because they may have to operate on it,” Miller said. “She is still in the hospital, but she is doing a little better.”
Officers responded to a report of an accident at Washington Street and Michael Drive at about 7:30 a.m., Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release.
The girl was waiting at the bus stop when she was hit by a late-model white Ford Mustang with black striping, which drove off before police arrived, witnesses told police.
Police identified Grady Keith Farmer, 29, of Bay St. Louis as the driver and he was arrested on a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.
He was cited in September 2017 for, among other charges, misdemeanor careless driving by Bay St. Louis Police.
