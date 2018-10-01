Minor hit by car while waiting at the bus stop and the driver fled, Bay police say

A driver who hit a juvenile waiting at a bus stop Monday morning and drove off has been arrested, Bay St. Louis police say.
Officers responded to a report of an accident at Washington Street and Michael Drive at about 7:30 a.m., Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release.
A juvenile waiting at a bus stop was hit by a late-model white Ford Mustang with black striping, which drove off before police arrived, witnesses told police.
Police identified Grady Keith Farmer, 29, of Bay St. Louis as the driver and he was arrested on a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.
Justice Court Judge Tommy Carver set his bond at $50,000.
It’s not clear if the juvenile was seriously injured.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department at 228-867-9222 or use the free tip app P3 Tips.
