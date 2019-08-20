Top Miss. Republicans speak out after lawmaker found not guilty of domestic violence

Mississippi lawmaker found not guilty of domestic violence Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Douglas McLeod of George County was found not guilty of punching his wife in the face. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Douglas McLeod of George County was found not guilty of punching his wife in the face.

Top Republicans in the Mississippi are “concerned” after state Rep. Douglas McLeod was found not guilty of domestic violence Tuesday in the assault of his wife.

Philip Gunn, speaker of the House of Representatives, released a statement after a George County Justice Court judge found McLeod innocent after being accused of punching Michele McLeod in the face at their home in May.

“The whole situation is still very concerning, not only to me, but to many other members of the House of Representatives,” Gunn said in a press release. “The court may have found Representative McLeod not guilty, but as a member of the Mississippi Legislature to find yourself in this situation — it is still an issue.”

Gunn said he will refer the matter to the House Ethics committee for further consideration.

Mississippi Republican Chairman Lucien Smith sided with Gunn.

“The Mississippi Republican Party continues to condemn domestic violence in the strongest possible terms,” Smith said in an email. “I share Speaker Gunn’s concerns about Rep McLeod’s actions and applaud him for referring this matter to the ethics committee.”

Republican lawmakers called for McLeod’s resignation after he was initially arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Michele McLeod testified he was under the influence of alcohol and ibuprofen and was in a “state of delirium” when she tripped over her yoga pants and collided with one of McLeod’s limb, causing her nose to swell and bleed.

The initial police report obtained by the Sun Herald said McLeod became violent and hit his wife in the face after not undressing quickly enough for sex.

Michele McLeod said her husband has never assaulted her.

McLeod represents Stone and George counties and is unopposed in the November 2019 election.