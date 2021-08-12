Local
From population to diversity, these maps show how the MS Coast has changed in 10 years
The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2020 report on Thursday, and it reveals how the Mississippi Coast has changed in the last 10 years.
From 2010-20, most Mississippi counties lost population, but Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties grew.
The data also shows that the Coast is getting more diverse, particularly among Hispanic and Latino residents. Black and Asian populations also grew.
Use these maps to search through the data for yourself.
They show:
- Population change by county
- Race data by census track block
- Race breakdown by county
- Ethnicity breakdown by county
- Voting age population change by county
Comments