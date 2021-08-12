From population to diversity, these maps show how the MS Coast has changed in 10 years

The population in Mississippi’s three Coastal counties grew from 2010-20, according to data from the U.S. census. The Coast also got more diverse, with Black, Hispanic or Latino and Asian populations growing in most counties here. HiGeorge/U.S. census

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2020 report on Thursday, and it reveals how the Mississippi Coast has changed in the last 10 years.

From 2010-20, most Mississippi counties lost population, but Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties grew.

The data also shows that the Coast is getting more diverse, particularly among Hispanic and Latino residents. Black and Asian populations also grew.

Use these maps to search through the data for yourself.

They show:

Population change by county

Race data by census track block

Race breakdown by county

Ethnicity breakdown by county

Voting age population change by county

